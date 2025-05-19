Hialeah man drove into crowd of people in Fort Myers, caught by witness: Sheriff

A Hialeah man who drove into a crowd of people in Fort Myers was arrested with the help of a witness who held him until deputies responded, authorities said.

The incident unfolded Sunday night when a verbal altercation escalated in the 2000 block of Maravilla Circle in Fort Myers, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

During the incident, 55-year-old Eduardo Lando-Matamoro, of Hialeah, drove into a crowd of people in a driveway, hitting three people, authorities said.

Two witnesses shot at Lando-Matamoro, hitting him in the shoulder, but he attempted to flee, officials said.

That's when a witness grabbed him and held him down until deputies arrived, officials said.

Body camera video released by the sheriff's office on Monday showed deputies arriving as the witness appears to have Lando-Matamoro in a headlock on the ground.

Lando-Matamoro was hospitalized and arrested on three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

"I am incredibly proud of the brave witness who stepped up and helped stop the suspect. Their quick actions made a real difference," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "Thanks to the swift and dedicated work of my team, we were able to make a quick arrest and bring a sense of peace back to the community."