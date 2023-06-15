Hialeah man faces child pornography charges after meeting teen girls on Instagram

A Hialeah man was arrested Wednesday and is now facing several child pornography charges in connection with two teen girls he met on the internet, police say.

James Mitchell Alicea was an adult when he met the two victims, ages 16 and 17 at the time, on Instagram.

In December 2021, Alicea, then 18, met the 17-year-old victim in person and engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with her, where they met and had sexual intercourse inside the defendant's vehicle on multiple occasions.

According to the arrest report, Alicea recorded the victim while he was engaged in sexual intercourse with her without her consent and thus produced child pornography.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The girl learned Alicea had recorded her having sex when he electronically sent her a copy. Police say she asked Alicea to delete the video, and he said he would delete it if she had sex with him again. He also offered to pay her to have sex again, the report says.

Around May 2022, Alicea, then 19, met the second victim, who is friends with the first victim, online.

Alicea asked her for her age and she told him she was a 16-year-old minor.

According to the report, the defendant solicited the girl for sex, sent her harmful material and offered her $100 for sex.

In October 2022, police say Alicea sent an unsolicited photo to the second victim, depicting explicit material. He then sent her three more files of harmful material, including the child pornography videos he took of the first victim.

Alicea identified the girl in the video by her name and asked the second victim if she wanted to watch a live stream of the two of them having sex.

When the 16-year-old victim came forward, an investigation ensued which led to the 17-year-old identifying herself in the child pornography videos produced by the defendant.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant and obtained digital evidence corroborating the victim's statement. However, no evidence was retrieved indicating that a financial transaction for sex occurred.

On June 14, Alicea was located by Hialeah officers.

During an interview, an officer showed Alicea the child pornography videos and harmful material sent to the minors, and he provided a confession.