Hialeah man faces upgraded murder charge in shooting of Cuban singer El Taiger

The Hialeah man accused in the fatal shooting of Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger last year is now facing an upgraded murder charge.

Damian Valdez-Galloso, 49, is now facing a first-degree murder charge following a grand jury indictment, according to court records filed Wednesday.

Valdez-Galloso had previously been charged with second-degree murder, in addition to charges of attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He's also charged with failure to register as a sex offender in a separate case.

The 37-year-old El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, had been found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street back on Oct. 3, 2024.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition and died from his injuries days later, on Oct. 10.

According to an arrest affidavit, the singer went to Valdez-Galloso's home early that morning. Valdez-Galloso opened the door and shot El Taiger in the head, police said, in a shocking crime caught on video and obtained by NBC6.

Valdez-Galloso then grabbed El Taiger by his ankles, dragged him toward the singer's SUV, and placed him inside, the affidavit said. Valdez-Galloso then allegedly cleaned up the scene, changed his clothes, and then left in the singer's vehicle.

Prosecutors were initially unsure that they had sufficient evidence to prove first-degree murder.

Valdez-Galloso, who has claimed he acted in self-defense, was ordered held without bond in early November.

Records show Valdez-Galloso has a criminal past and is a registered sex offender after having sex with a minor. He also served prison time for false imprisonment and was arrested three years ago for grand theft in Broward.