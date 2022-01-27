Hialeah Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge After Allegedly Stabbing Man, Fleeing On Bicycle

A South Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument and fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The alleged aggressor, 46-year-old Israel Pérez, was arrested Tuesday after the violent altercation at approximately 1 a.m. last Saturday. The stabbing occurred in the car wash area of ​​a shopping center located at 2350 West 60th Street in Hialeah.

"Perez produced a knife during the discussion and attacked the victim causing him some pretty serious injuries," said Lt. Eddy Rodríguez from the Hialeah Police Department. "Thank God the victim survived that attack and then Perez fled the scene by bicycle."

Surveillance footage obtained by NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51 shows the alleged victim just after the attack occurred.

In the video, Pérez can also be seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.

The victim suffered lacerations to his chest, according to the police report. An investigation revealed that the victim was trying to intervene between Pérez and a female witness and was trying to defend her.

Both men got involved in an altercation that ended with the stabbing. Officials said the victim is in stable condition and was discharged from the hospital.

Pérez, through an interpreter, listened to the judge's words during bond court Wednesday morning and tried several times to give his version of events.

His bond is set at $75,000 bail plus Grade 2 house arrest, which allows him doctor's visits and work.

He is facing an attempted murder charge in the second degree.