Hialeah Man Had Go-Fast Boat Loaded With Fuel in Florida Keys: Sheriff

A Hialeah man was arrested for illegally transporting gasoline after he was caught in the Florida Keys with a go-fast boat that was loaded with more than 200 gallons of fuel as well as other items, authorities said.

Fernando Jesus Gonzalez Rodriguez, 44, was arrested Monday night and charged with transporting dangerous material/unlawful conveyance of fuel, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The arrest came after a sergeant stopped a black Toyota pickup truck that was towing a 29-foot Wellcraft Scarab boat on U.S. 1 ner 61st Street in Marathon.

The sergeant noticed that the boat appeared to be weighed down so much it was causing the back of the truck to sag excessively, officials said.

Gonzalez Rodriguez was driving the truck with two passengers.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent arrived on scene and helped search the boat and found it was loaded with 15 to 20 illegal fuel drums containing 228 to 266 gallons of fuel, officials said.

Multiple containers of oil and a large black hose believed to be a fuel transfer device were also found, officials said.

The search also turned up 18 new personal flotation devices, two large coolers packed full of water, Gatorade, mangoes and lunch meat, and three large trash bags containing multiple bags of apples, crackers and bread, officials said.

A bag containing two black ski masks, two pairs of black gloves, one black hat, a satellite phone and one GPS unit was also found on the boat, authorities said.

Gonzalez Rodriguez was taken to jail. The two passengers were not charged.