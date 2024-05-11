Hialeah man nicknamed ‘El Gato' accused of stabbing and beating man with golf club

A man nicknamed "El Gato" is facing multiple charges after police said he stabbed and beat another man with a golf club in Hialeah.

Julio Alvera-Hernandez, 54, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, it was just before 4 p.m. on May 5 when Hialeah Police responded to reports of a physical altercation in the 1100 block of Palm Avenue.

Miami-Dade Corrections Julio Alvera-Hernandez

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim was found bleeding with a stab wound to the back of his neck and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The report said the victim told police he'd been beaten and stabbed by a man known to him as "El Gato," later identified as Alvera-Hernandez.

He said "El Gato" started hitting him with a golf club and at some point, he fell on the ground and Alvera-Hernandez stabbed him in the back of his head with a knife, the report said.

The victim said "El Gato" took his wallet and gold chain, then walked to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and threatened to kill him but never fired a shot, the report said.

The suspect fled the scene in a distinctive white Ford F-250 pickup truck, the report said.

Investigators found a metal golf club at the scene that was broken into three pieces and had hair and possible blood on the handle, the report said.

Surveillance footage corroborated the victim's statement and helped police identify Alvera-Hernandez as the owner of the truck, the report said.

Alvera-Hernandez was later arrested and booked into jail. In court Friday, he was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond.