Hialeah man shot at another man he accused of ‘romantic relationship' with his girlfriend: Police

A Hialeah man is facing serious charges after police said he opened fire on another man who he believed was having a romantic relationship with with girlfriend.

Hansel Diaz-Lezcano, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted murder and armed burglary with assault or battery, an arrest report said.

The report said the incident happened on Monday when Diaz-Lezcano drove to the victim's residence uninvited to address a possible romantic relationship between his girlfriend and the victim.

Miami-Dade Corrections Hansel Diaz-Lezcano

Diaz-Lezcano confronted the victim with a crowbar and a firearm and the two had a brief discussion before Diaz-Lezcano chased the victim and fired two shots in the victim's direction, the report said.

The victim ran and closed an iron gate behind himself, and Diaz-Lezcano tried to force the gate open, causing the victim to suffer a cut to his foot while trying to hold the gate closed, the report said.

Diaz-Lezcano fled the scene but was later taken into custody and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Friday, record showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The entire incident was caught on camera, the report said. The Ring video was played during Diaz-Lezcano's appearance in bond court, where shots can be heard before the victim is seen running.