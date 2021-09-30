Hialeah Man Wanted for Setting Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire in 2017 Arrested: Police

A Hialeah man who's been on the run for more than four years after he set his pregnant girlfriend on fire in their Hialeah home has been arrested, authorities said.

Noel Grullon, 36, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday night on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The charges stem from the July 27, 2017 incident at the couple's home in the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street.

According to an arrest warrant, Grullon and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument over infidelity and during the argument he went outside and grabbed a container of flammable liquid.

Grullon doused her with the liquid then set her on fire in front of her 4-year-old and 1-year-old children, the warrant said.

The victim, who was one month pregnant with Grullon's child at the time, extinguished the fire by taking off her shirt and jumping in the shower.

Grullon's girlfriend spent five days in the hospital, where she was treated for extensive second-degree burns on her neck, face, ear, torso, arms and hands.

Grullon fled the scene, and authorities haven't said where or how they found him. He was being held without bond Thursday and attorney information wasn't available.

Authorities said Grullon was released from prison in December 2016 after 12 years behind bars and was on probation. He has a violent criminal past that includes armed robbery, armed carjacking, kidnapping, aggravated battery, grand theft, burglary and criminal mischief, police said.