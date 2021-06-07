Hialeah

Hialeah Man Who Fired Gun Into Air at March MMA Match Melee Arrested: Police

Antonio Montes De Oca Hernandez, 56, was arrested Saturday, Miami-Dade jail records showed

A Hialeah man accused of firing a gun into the air during a melee after an MMA match in Lake Worth back in March has been arrested, authorities said.

Antonio Montes De Oca Hernandez, 56, was arrested Saturday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. He was being held on an out-of-county warrant.

Antonio Montes De Oca Hernandez
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said Hernandez was arrested by Hialeah Police. The exact charges he faces were unknown.

The MMA event took place March 20 at the Bamboo Room, and quickly got violent after a handful of people didn't like how a referee called a fight.

Cellphone footage showed people throwing punches, beer bottles and even a chair.

At one point, a man reached into a purse, pulled out a gun and fired into the air.

Authorities said no one was injured by the gunfire.

"Who knows what his thoughts were, if it was to diffuse the situation, but you can’t do that in the United States, especially at an event packed with fans, with people, you can't shoot guns in the air," Armando Gonzalez with RIZE Fighting Championship, who organized the event, said after the incident.

