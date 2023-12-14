Hialeah man wins $5 million top prize on $20 scratch-off game

A Hialeah man is feeling a gold rush after he won the $5 million top prize on a $20 scratch-off ticket, Florida Lottery officials said.

Rodolfo Lima, 51, bought the winning GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off at Cafe Espana Restaurant at 498 West 28th Street in Hialeah.

Florida Lottery Rodolfo Lima's winning scratch-off.

He claimed the prize on at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,960,000, officials announced Thursday.

The restaurant will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

GOLD RUSH LIMITED launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.