Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo announces resignation after confirming move to Washington politics

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo on Monday announced his resignation after confirming he will be leaving his position to join his family in Washington D.C.

According to Bovo's office, he will step down as Hialeah Mayor on April 27.

Bovo also released a statement that reads in part:

"For over 25 years I have had the honor and privilege to serve the residents of the City of Hialeah in various elected capacities. None more humbling than serving as your Mayor since 2021. I have often said that the American dream is alive and well and that Hialeah is a testament to what makes this country great."

He previously told Telemundo 51 anchor Alejandra Molina that he has decided to step back and move to the nation's capital to be with his family.

The Miami Herald reported that Bovo will be joining The Southern Group in Washington, a firm that has grown significantly since Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House.

Sources indicate that Bovo will receive a compensation package exceeding his current salary as Hialeah's mayor.