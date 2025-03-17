Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo confirms he's moving to Washington politics

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo has confirmed that he will be leaving his position to join his family in Washington D.C.

This announcement comes after rumors surfaced last month about his departure.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bovo told exclusively Telemundo 51 anchor Alejandra Molina that he has decided to step back and move to the nation's capital to be with his family.

The Miami Herald reported that Bovo will be joining The Southern Group in Washington, a firm that has grown significantly since Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sources indicate that Bovo will receive a compensation package exceeding his current salary as Hialeah's mayor.