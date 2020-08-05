Hialeah Men Arrested for Allegedly Bringing a Child to Buy Drugs

Two Hialeah man are being accused of child abuse after allegedly taking a child to buy drugs on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, police originally responded to a death at a home where 27-year-old Giancarlo Fuentes and co-defendant Michael Schrum were at.

Police say a decomposed body was found. They say Fuentes told authorities the deceased person had died after taking drugs the two men, and a child, had bought earlier in the day.

However, the decomposed state of the body and a neighbor’s video surveillance told a different story, according to the report.

Police say in the video Schrum was seen arriving at the home in a white van. He drops off a child in the home before he and Fuentes remove the deceased body from the passenger seat.

Both men were then arrested.

During Fuentes’ bond court hearing on Wednesday, a judge said the arrest read like a novel.

“Oh it says they took her to the… she bought pills in Overtown and ingested them and died, but they said - the police said - she was dead for some time,” the judge said.

The age of the child is unknown at the time, but the child is not related to Fuentes.

The judge gave Fuentes a bond of $5,000 dollars. He faces one count of child abuse.