Hialeah Mom Sent Videos of Her Abusing Newborn to Baby's Father: Police

A Hialeah mother is facing charges after police say she sent videos of her abusing her newborn daughter to the baby's father.

Bryunna Joyce, 19, was arrested Sunday on charges including child abuse, child neglect, domestic battery by strangulation, and written threats to kill or do bodily injury, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Joyce had gotten into an argument with the 5-week-old baby's father over text messages, bragging that she had slapped the baby and sending a video of her slapping the baby four times.

"U think I wont kill her say it again," Joyce texted, according to the report. "Im just act like its a accident."

Miami-Dade Corrections

Joyce also texted the father that their daughter was dead, the report said.

"She is dead laying the car seat…like a dog," the texts read. "F---this baby."

She also said she would feed the baby cat food, the report said.

Joyce sent the father a video showing her throwing the baby off a bed, then placing her hands over the baby's face for about seven seconds, the report said. In another video, she grabbed the baby by the throat for about nine seconds and slapped the baby in the face again, the report said.

Another video showed Joyce placing a thick pink fuzzy blanket over the baby's face and placing her hand over the blanket, pushing it into the baby's face for about 37 seconds straight, the report said.

The baby was seen in the video crying and moving her face around in order to breathe, the report said.

Joyce also recorded herself rocking a car seat back and forth, hitting the baby in the head with the bottom of the car seat five times, the report said.

Joyce was booked into jail where she remained held on $17,500 bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.