Hialeah motel shooting leaves man hospitalized, gunman in custody: Police

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

A man was hospitalized and a gunman was taken into custody after a shooting at a Hialeah motel Thursday.

The incident happened at the Rainbow Motel at 2801 W. Okeechobee Road.

Hialeah Police officials said a man in his 20s was injured in the shooting and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was expected to survive.

The shooter was found nearby waiting for police and was taken into custody, officials said.

Police haven't released the itentity of either the gunshot victim or shooter.

No other information was released. the shooting remains under investigation.

