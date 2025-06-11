Hialeah

Hialeah Police officer expected to be OK after rollover crash: Police

According to Hialeah Police, there was a crash between the officer and another vehicle on Palm Avenue and Sixth Street

By NBC6

A Hialeah Police officer was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Hialeah Police, there was a crash between the officer and another vehicle on Palm Avenue and 6th Street.

The officer was transported to hospital as a precaution, while the people inside the other vehicle were not taken to the hospital.

Police said the officer would be OK.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the officer's vehicle completely flipped over at the intersection. A damaged white sedan was in the roadway nearby.

An investigation into the crash is now underway.

