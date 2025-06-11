A Hialeah Police officer was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Hialeah Police, there was a crash between the officer and another vehicle on Palm Avenue and 6th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The officer was transported to hospital as a precaution, while the people inside the other vehicle were not taken to the hospital.

Police said the officer would be OK.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the officer's vehicle completely flipped over at the intersection. A damaged white sedan was in the roadway nearby.

An investigation into the crash is now underway.