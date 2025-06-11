A Hialeah Police officer was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, police said.
According to Hialeah Police, there was a crash between the officer and another vehicle on Palm Avenue and 6th Street.
The officer was transported to hospital as a precaution, while the people inside the other vehicle were not taken to the hospital.
Police said the officer would be OK.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the officer's vehicle completely flipped over at the intersection. A damaged white sedan was in the roadway nearby.
An investigation into the crash is now underway.