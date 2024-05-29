Hialeah officer shot suspect who drove stolen car at him: Police

A Hialeah Police officer shot a suspect who drove a stolen car at him during a traffic stop Tuesday night, officials said.

Lester J. Ramirez Rodriguez, 39, is facing charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, grand theft and a vehicle and giving a false name in the incident, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the incident began around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a "Be On the Lookout" was issued for a stolen 2020 black BMW 330i.

Miami-Dade Corrections Lester Ramirez Rodriguez

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A Hialeah officer spotted the vehicle on Okeechobee Road at West 29th Street and radioed that he was behind the car and would await backup to attempt a traffic stop, the report said.

When the BMW stopped at a red light at West 29th Street and West 12th Avenue, the officer angled his vehicle in front of the BMW and got out of his marked car.

That's when the BMW made a quick U-turn and drove the vehicle at the officer, "causing him to discharge his firearm for fear he would be run over by the defendant," the report said.

Ramirez Rodriguez was hit in the right wrist and left shoulder and taken into custody.

Video showed police quickly surrounding the intersection as several people looked on.

In a video posted to Only in Dade, the suspect is seen on the ground being treated by paramedics.

The report said Ramirez Rodriguez gave a fictitious name and date of birth.

A records check showed the vehicle had been stolen in Sweetwater on May 16, the report said.

Ramirez Rodriguez, of Hialeah, was treated at a local hospital and released before he was booked into jail.

In court Wednesday, he was appointed a public defender and granted a $13,000 bond.

Florida Department of Corrections records showed Ramirez Rodriguez had been released from prison in October after he was found guilty in a Miami-Dade case involving grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.