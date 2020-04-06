Hialeah Opens Unemployment Assistance Locations

The City of Hialeah is opening a handful of locations to help South Floridians apply for unemployment assistance as millions across the state struggle to access the state’s unemployment website.

City officials say the four locations are set to open Tuesday and will offer assistance as well as pick-up for unemployment applications.

The locations are:

Slade Park (2501 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL 33016) Goodlet Park (4200 West 8th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012) John F. Kennedy Library (190 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) Babcock Park (651 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33010)

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity website underwent maintenance early Monday morning due to the high demand of workers losing their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Applicants say they have gotten error messages when they try to connect to the state’s online portal.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday changes made to the state’s unemployment system, including increasing the computer system’s capacity to over 100,000 simultaneous connections.

More than 520,000 Floridians have applied for unemployment since March 15, compared to 326,000 in all of last year.