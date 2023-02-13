Hialeah Party Rental Owner's Son Facing Arson Charge in Truck Fire Caught on Camera

Weeks after a Hialeah party rental business' trucks went up in flames, the owner's son has been arrested on arson charges.

Pedro Rojas, 24, was arrested last week on second-degree arson and criminal mischief charges, an arrest report said.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at the San Pedro Party Rental business in the 2200 block of West 80th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Pedro Rojas

Surveillance footage showed a person in a hoodie pouring a liquid onto the front of three box trucks before managing to light two of them on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and there were no injuries, but Rojas' father, also named Pedro Rojas, said his business was impacted.

He said the trucks were loaded with items that had been picked up from weekend events. He estimated a loss of more than $100,000.

The owner viewed the footage and identified the arson suspect as his son, an arrest report said.

Earlier in January, the son had repeatedly smashed a brick paver into his father's front door and threw a paver at two cars parked in the driveway, the report said.

The father told police his son was constantly asking him for money and "becomes extremely violent" when he's denied, the report said.

Rojas was booked into jail where he was being held on a $12,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.