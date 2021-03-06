Hialeah

Hialeah Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing Estranged Wife

Joel Luis Polanco is currently in custody facing a first-degree murder charge, police announced Saturday.

By Monica Galarza

Hialeah Police Department

Hialeah Police have arrested a man accused of killing his estranged wife Friday morning during a domestic dispute.

Joel Luis Polanco is currently in custody facing a first-degree murder charge, police announced Saturday.

Officers say the 40-year-old victim suffered several gunshot wounds during the incident that took place around 7 a.m. Friday morning at the 690 block of 40th Street.

Local

News You Should Know 7 hours ago

ICYMI: Report Details Changes to FL Unemployment System, Scammer Tried to Sell Miami Property He Didn't Own

spring break 18 hours ago

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Bans Out-of-State Visitors Under 23 During Spring Break

Police in Hialeah are searching for Joel Luis Polanco, who is accused of killing his ex-wife. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was staying at her family's home when Polanco allegedly got inside and shot her multiple times. The two were going through a divorce.

Two young children -- an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl -- were inside the home at the time. It is unclear if they witnessed the shooting.

Police say Polanco fled the scene in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry with tinted rear windows.

Investigators have not released information if any additional charges will be filed in the case.

This article tagged under:

HialeahHialeah Police DepartmentJoel Luis Polanco
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us