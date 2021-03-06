Hialeah Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing Estranged Wife

Hialeah Police have arrested a man accused of killing his estranged wife Friday morning during a domestic dispute.

Joel Luis Polanco is currently in custody facing a first-degree murder charge, police announced Saturday.

Officers say the 40-year-old victim suffered several gunshot wounds during the incident that took place around 7 a.m. Friday morning at the 690 block of 40th Street.

Police in Hialeah are searching for Joel Luis Polanco, who is accused of killing his ex-wife. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was staying at her family's home when Polanco allegedly got inside and shot her multiple times. The two were going through a divorce.

Two young children -- an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl -- were inside the home at the time. It is unclear if they witnessed the shooting.

Police say Polanco fled the scene in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry with tinted rear windows.

Investigators have not released information if any additional charges will be filed in the case.