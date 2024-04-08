Miami-Dade County

Hialeah Police investigating online threat against students and faculty at high school

Hialeah Police said in a social media post early Monday that a screen shot that's been circulating online makes threats of violence towards the school

Police are investigating an online threat made against students and faculty at Hialeah High School.

Hialeah Police said in a social media post early Monday that a screen shot that's been circulating online makes threats of violence towards the school.

Miami-Dade Schools Police is aware and is conducting and investigation, and Hialeah Police is assisting.

No other details about the post have been released.

