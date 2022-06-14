Hialeah Police Search for Person of Interest in Deadly Stabbing

Hialeah Police are looking for a woman who they say took a stabbing victim to the hospital before he died from his injuries.

Lloyd Campbell, 37, took the man to Hialeah Hospital at around 10 a.m. May 30 after he was stabbed multiple times, police said. He ultimately died at the hospital.

Campbell, a transgender woman, is a person of interest in this case and is wanted for questioning, officials said.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity but confirmed Campbell has had previous run-ins with the law involving stabbings.

In 2017, charges were dropped against Campbell for the killing of a Miami man. She claimed self-defense.

In 2013, a judge reduced charges from attempted murder to aggravated battery when Campbell allegedly stabbed a security guard, also out of self-defense.

Investigators are aware of the cases but are not making any connections.

"It's concerning, but we can’t just assume they are related at this point," said Hialeah Police spokesperson Eddie Rodriguez. "We’re concerned with our story, with the incident that occurred here. We need to know what happened to this man. We need to know facts. We can’t assume that one thing had to do with another."

Campbell is six feet tall, 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Campbell's whereabouts is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.