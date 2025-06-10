Hialeah ranked among top 5 U.S. cities where auto loan debt is increasing: Report

Hialeah is the 4th ranked city nationally that is experiencing the greatest increases in auto loan debt, according to a new report by WalletHub.
“A big increase in auto loan debt in a city can either show that residents are experiencing financial difficulty because they need to borrow more, or that residents are responsible because they can qualify for larger loan amounts. In most of the top 10 cities driving up auto debt, the extra debt is a bad sign because those cities tend to have high debt delinquency rates and a lot of people experiencing financial distress," WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said.
The average American household owes nearly $14,000 in auto loan debt and the nationwide total is nearing over $1.64 trillion, the report states.
Therefore, the personal-finance website conducted a study, examining where cities across the U.S. rank when it comes to where auto loan debt is increasing the most.
The list of rankings was created through WalletHub's proprietary consumer debt data, that compared changes in auto loan debt from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025.
The rankings for the cities experiencing the biggest increase are as follows:
1. Irvine, CA
2. Irving, TX
3. Fort Wayne, IN
4. Hialeah, FL
5. Henderson, NV
6. Scottsdale, AZ
7. North Las Vegas, NV
8. Fremont, CA
9. Fresno, CA
10. Albuquerque, NM
The rankings for the cities experiencing the smallest increase are as follows:
91. Glendale, AZ
92. Louisville, KY
93. Cleveland, OH
94. Durham, NC
95. Aurora, CO
96. Denver, CO
97. Madison, WI
98. Chandler, AZ
99. Anaheim, CA
100. Winston-Salem, NC
According to the study, the site compared the 100 largest cities where it could get a full data set that contained two components: change in auto loan debt and average auto loan balance and monthly payment.
Then, the cities were individually examined using three metrics: change in average auto loan balance (Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024), average monthly auto loan payment (Q1 2025) and average auto loan debt balance (Q1 2025). Each metric was then graded on a 100-point scale.
Tips offered to pay off auto loan debt, according to WalletHub include:
- Accelerate your payments: Consider making extra payments on your auto loan when possible.
- Refinance for better terms: Explore the possibility of refinancing your auto loan to see if you qualify for a lower interest rate or more favorable terms.
- Set up automatic payments: Setting up automatic payments is a wise move with any loan, as it prevents you from being late as long as you have sufficient funds in your bank account. Some auto lenders may even give you a discount for setting up autopay.
- Budget carefully: Take the time to create a monthly budget that will help you organize your finances and put as much money as possible toward paying off your loan. Try to cut out as much unnecessary spending as you can until you’re free of debt.
- Increase your income: You’ll have more money to put toward paying off your auto loan if you work extra hours, get a part-time side job, or otherwise boost your income.