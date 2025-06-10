Hialeah ranked among top 5 U.S. cities where auto loan debt is increasing: Report

Hialeah is the 4th ranked city nationally that is experiencing the greatest increases in auto loan debt, according to a new report by WalletHub.

“A big increase in auto loan debt in a city can either show that residents are experiencing financial difficulty because they need to borrow more, or that residents are responsible because they can qualify for larger loan amounts. In most of the top 10 cities driving up auto debt, the extra debt is a bad sign because those cities tend to have high debt delinquency rates and a lot of people experiencing financial distress," WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said.

The average American household owes nearly $14,000 in auto loan debt and the nationwide total is nearing over $1.64 trillion, the report states.

Therefore, the personal-finance website conducted a study, examining where cities across the U.S. rank when it comes to where auto loan debt is increasing the most.

The list of rankings was created through WalletHub's proprietary consumer debt data, that compared changes in auto loan debt from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025.

The rankings for the cities experiencing the biggest increase are as follows:

1. Irvine, CA

2. Irving, TX

3. Fort Wayne, IN

4. Hialeah, FL

5. Henderson, NV

6. Scottsdale, AZ

7. North Las Vegas, NV

8. Fremont, CA

9. Fresno, CA

10. Albuquerque, NM

The rankings for the cities experiencing the smallest increase are as follows:

91. Glendale, AZ

92. Louisville, KY

93. Cleveland, OH

94. Durham, NC

95. Aurora, CO

96. Denver, CO

97. Madison, WI

98. Chandler, AZ

99. Anaheim, CA

100. Winston-Salem, NC

According to the study, the site compared the 100 largest cities where it could get a full data set that contained two components: change in auto loan debt and average auto loan balance and monthly payment.

Then, the cities were individually examined using three metrics: change in average auto loan balance (Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024), average monthly auto loan payment (Q1 2025) and average auto loan debt balance (Q1 2025). Each metric was then graded on a 100-point scale.

