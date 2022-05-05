Hialeah PD Remembers 3 Officers, 1 Technician Who Died in Line of Duty

On a terrace under bright sunshine, the City of Progress commemorated four men in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is a day of remembrance,” said Officer Jose Torres. “This is a day that we remember our fallen officers.”

Atop the Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment, police fired off a 21-gun salute, a bagpiper sounded somber notes and a trumpeter played “Taps.”

Hialeah police lost Officers Hugo Becker in a 1966 car crash, Emilio Miyares to gunfire in 1986, and Sergeant Pedro “Pete” Caiñas to gunfire in 1992.

Crime Scene Technician Rene Mateo also died in January 2002 after a drunk driver struck his patrol unit.

“He was a jokester,” remembered fellow technician, Ailyn DeJesus.

Mateo’s widow, Maria Mateo also attended the ceremony with her son and daughter-in-law.

“This means a lot that even though it’s been 20 years, the police officers are still keeping this alive,” she said.