Hialeah school custodian surprised with Messi home opener tickets

A beloved school custodian in Hialeah was surprised with two tickets to see soccer superstar Lionel Messi play his first match for Inter Miami CF on Friday night.

The surprise was part of the Making A Difference On AND Off The Field campaign presented by Buddy's HELPERS -- aimed at celebrating those who work behind the scenes to help schools run smoothly.

Fernandez has served as head custodian at North Twin Lakes Elementary for the last four years and also helps coach local youth soccer programs.

He has worked within the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system for nearly a decade.

Fernandez's wife and two children were also in attendance -- as he was presented with the tickets for Inter Miami's sold-out home opener against Cruz Azul.

Messi's highly-anticipated debut is set for 8 p.m. at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.