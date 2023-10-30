Hialeah star student-athlete surprised with celebration for nearly 900 community service hours

Hundreds of students, as well as staff and family members, visited American Senior High School in Hialeah on Monday for a surprise ceremony to honor a senior student who has completed nearly 900 hours of community service.

David Gbadamosi has helped at food pantries, led holiday gift drives, visited elementary and middle schools to speak with students, taught junior Bible study, and served as a coaching mentor for youth leagues.

According to a spokesperson, the senior also has maintained a perfect attendance record throughout high school, is a member of National Honor Society, captain of the boys basketball team, and serves as the school mascot.

His parents were brought to tears as students packed into the gym to cheer on their son.

"It's not possible if not for God," mother Olabisi Gbadamosi said. "It's awesome. I'm overwhelmed."

Gbadamosi said that he was called to the gym under the pretense of a teacher presentation, but was shocked to see instead the stands filled with his peers, as well as beloved teachers and staff members.

"I'm very thankful for everybody being here," he said. "Every day, somebody, there's always somebody who needs to be helped, or somebody in need, and I feel like there's people out there like me who need to give back."

As a reward for his hard work, Gbadamosi was gifted tickets to the Heat-Nets NBA game in Miami, as well as a check for a donation to a charity of his choosing. He told NBC6 that he selected Suns Boys Basketball.

"My parents have been helping me, and they always tell me that I need to, you know, stay on top of what I do, especially when it comes off the court and on the court," Gbadamosi said. "When it comes to school, I got to come to school on time. I got to do my work. I got to stay focused on my grades and do everything I need, and when it comes to basketball, me, being the captain, I have to make sure at all times that my team is together, on point, working 100%, so we can, you know, be the best team we can."

Gbadamosi also credited his teachers at American for supporting him.

After graduation, Gbadamosi said that he hopes to attend college, and potentially even play basketball there. He also said that Monday's surprise ceremony should serve as a reminder to other students to make community service a priority.

"There's always somebody in life that always needs help or is in need," he said. "I need a lot of people to start giving back to the community because once you give back, good things happen."