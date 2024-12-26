Hialeah substitute teacher denied bond after detective, wife speak on molestation charges

A substitute teacher was denied bond on Thursday as he awaits trial for allegedly inappropriately touching four students at a Hialeah middle school.

Elmer Melendez, 42, was arrested on Dec. 19 and is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12-16 years old, among other crimes.

Police initially said he was accused of touching three girls at Palm Springs Middle School, but said Thursday that they took statements from a fourth alleged victim.

During Melendez's bond hearing, the Miami Dade Schools Police Department detective on the case spoke about the details of the molestation allegations.

The detective said four girls made claims about inappropriate touching. Additionally, they said Melendez whispered in one girl's ear and would call a student out of class so he could meet up with them.

Authorities first responded to speak to the principal of the school on Dec. 5, a day after the administration allegedly received an email from a concerned parent saying that Melendez was molesting a 13-year-old student and two others.

An arrest report stated that the victims "were afraid to come forward due to his position as an authority figure."

On Thursday, Melendez's wife also took the stand in support of her husband.

"He’s a very good person. He has many friends, he tends to be friendly and help people," she said, adding that she had "never, never," heard of him ever being arrested or accused of any crime.

The judge heard arguments from the prosecutor as well as Melendez’s attorney. Ultimately, the judge decided he should be held in jail on no bond.

At the time, Melendez was hired by Kelly Services as a contracted substitute teacher and was not directly employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

In a statement, the school system said: "Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is profoundly disturbed by the concerning allegations made against this individual, leading to his arrest. The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department conducted their investigation and he is precluded from serving as a substitute teacher or in any other capacity in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees."