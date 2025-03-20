Hialeah teacher deported to Honduras tells his story

On Feb. 6, Wualner Sauceda was deported to his native Honduras.

His story first surfaced the very same day he was deported.

That Thursday, at a news conference, the Miami-Dade Teachers Union leadership tried to quell fears, assuring the public that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids had not taken place at schools.

At that point, very little was known about Sauceda, who, up until the time he was deported, was working as a science teacher at Palm Springs Middle School.

“It’s tragic in so many ways," said Luisa Santos, a Miami-Dade School Board member. “Having been an undocumented student myself and knowing the fear that one can feel to think about coming home and a family member not being there, this is tragic.”

But since the story first broke, we have learned a significant amount of information about the teacher, who grew up in Hialeah and had recently graduated from FIU with a chemistry degree.

Sauceda, 24, agreed to an interview with NBC6 after reading the press reports about his deportation. He said the public comments in the story convinced him to talk as many assumed his criminal background was the reason he had been deported.

In our exclusive interview, he told NBC6 that he has a clean criminal record. NBC6 checked and his claims are accurate.

“Emotionally, it was hard for me,” Sauceda told NBC6 Politics Reporter Hatzel Vela, who traveled to Honduras to talk to Sauceda.

In a four-part series starting on Thursday, March 20, at 5 and 6 p.m., Sauceda details his deportation, why he originally fled his country, and what he was able to accomplish while living here in the United States.