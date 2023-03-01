Hialeah Uber Driver Accused of Kidnapping Passenger, Exposing Himself to Her

A former Uber driver from Hialeah is facing charges after police said he briefly kidnapped his female passenger, making unwanted sexual advances toward her and even exposing himself.

Wilder Ariel Sosa-Olivero, 44, was arrested Tuesday on charges including kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure.

Miami-Dade Corrections Wilder Ariel Sosa-Olivero

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened the night of Feb. 22, when a 27-year-old woman who was at a friend's house requested an Uber to take her home.

After picking the woman up, Sosa-Olivero made several unsolicited sexual advances toward the woman, even touching her thigh area in a sexual manner without her permission, the report said.

The report said he told the woman he wasn't going to take her home, and instead drove to his home as the woman begged him not to.

At one point during the ride, Sosa-Olivero exposed himself to the woman, the report said.

The woman told him that her sister was tracking her ride and location, which police said ultimately helped convince him to take her home.

"When they got to his home she told him 'we're being tracked, my cell phone is being tracked by my sister and she's gonna see,'" Hialeah Police Det. Scarlett Hernandez said.

Sosa-Olivero appeared in court Wednesday where he was denied bond.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said Sosa-Olivero had his access removed from their app.

"We are disgusted by what this rider experienced. This type of behavior is not tolerated on the Uber platform, and the driver’s access to the app has been removed," the statement read. "We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

Uber added that it takes these reports very seriously and that it has a team of safety agents, including law enforcement, who are available around the clock to investigate and take action.

Hialeah Police also offered tips on staying safe while using ride-sharing apps.

"When you get in an Uber you never give them or divulge your information, you ask them who are you here to pick up? Once they say your name you are confirming that is the person who is going to pick you up," Hernandez said. "Also, once you get an Uber it shows on the app who's coming to pick you up, the vehcile, the tag number, you take a screen shot of that, send it to your best friend, send it to your famiy member as well as your location, share it."