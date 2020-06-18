Hialeah Woman Accused of Causing Fatal Car Crash While Driving High on Marijuana

A Hialeah woman is facing charges after she allegedly ran a red light while driving under the influence and caused a fatal accident.

21-year old Sofia Jaramillo is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. Jaramillo is a student at Miami Dade Community College and lives in Hialeah with her parents.

In March, she allegedly ran a red light when driving across the intersection of Southwest 17th Avenue and South Dixie Highway, crashing into another car.

The other vehicle was being driven by Jessica Delgado, who was taken to Ryder's Trauma Center after the accident. She passed away shortly afterwards.

Jaramillo turned herself into police Wednesday. In court Thursday, prosecutors said she had been high on marijuana when she ran the light.

“This is fairly blatant, she ran a red light that was still for 21 seconds and she killed someone," one prosecutor said. Jaramillo had a private defense attorney who was present via phone.

The judge issued Jaramillo a No Drive Order and placed her under house arrest with a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Her bond is set at $15,000.