Hialeah woman arrested, accused of throwing bricks through Miami church's windows

A Hialeah woman was arrested after she was accused of throwing bricks through the windows of a church in Miami over the weekend, police said.

Marie Falconer, 19, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of criminal mischief of a church or place of worship, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Marie Falconer

According to the report, officers had responded to the 14700 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Miami after receiving a report of a woman throwing bricks at Martin Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Center.

When officers arrived they spotted Falconer, who matched the description, walking near the church and took her into custody.

A witness told police he'd seen Falconer picking up bricks and throwing them at the church's windows, the report said.

The total damage to the church was around $10,000, the report said.

Falconer was booked into jail, where she remained held on $7,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.