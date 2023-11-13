Miami-Dade County

Hialeah woman arrested, accused of throwing bricks through Miami church's windows

By Brian Hamacher

General view of the Turner Guilford-Knight Correctional Center in Miami
Getty Images

A Hialeah woman was arrested after she was accused of throwing bricks through the windows of a church in Miami over the weekend, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Marie Falconer

According to the report, officers had responded to the 14700 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Miami after receiving a report of a woman throwing bricks at Martin Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Center.

When officers arrived they spotted Falconer, who matched the description, walking near the church and took her into custody.

A witness told police he'd seen Falconer picking up bricks and throwing them at the church's windows, the report said.

The total damage to the church was around $10,000, the report said.

Falconer was booked into jail, where she remained held on $7,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

