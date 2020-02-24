Hialeah Woman Arrested for Attempting to Murder Her Children: Police

A Hialeah woman was arrested Saturday for attempting to murder her children at their home, according to an arrest report.

Ailenys Carmenate, 31, faces charges of child abuse, kidnapping and attempted murder.

According to the arrest report, Carmenate was living in the 1300 block of Palm Avenue in Hialeah with her boyfriend, Randy Montano; the two shared a six-month-old daughter and also lived with Carmenate's twelve-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

On Saturday evening, Montano arrived home from work around 9:30 p.m., according to the report. He stepped in for a shower, and Carmenate took the three children into their bedroom, locked the door and turned off the lights.

Carmenate told her two older children to go to bed while she held the 6-month-old in her arms. The children later told police they became alarmed when they heard their mother say over the phone, "I just killed a six-month-old baby." She subsequently began to press her elbow against the youngest child's throat.

Carmenate's nine-year-old-daughter attacked her in an attempt to save the baby from her grasp, according to the report. She kicked her, bit her, and pulled her hair.

Montano heard screams and tried to enter the room, yelling at Carmenate to open the door. The twelve-year-old boy was able to unlock the door, and when Montano entered, Carmenate switched positions and began strangling the six-month-old with her hands wrapped tightly around her throat.

Montano attempted to push Carmenate off the baby, but her grip was so strong the child fell with her, according to the report. Eventually, Montano was able to remove the child and flee the apartment. By then, the baby was unconscious.

Carmenate then proceeded to attempt to strangle her twelve-year-old son with a choke hold, according to the report. He was able to escape, and caught sight of his mother dragging his nine-year-old sister back into the room by her hair.

The nine-year-old girl told police her mother violently threw her to the ground by her hair and then nearly succeeded in strangling her. Eventually, Carmenate released the girl's throat, and the girl fled the apartment.

The six-month-old child suffered a head injury, and had red strangulation marks on her neck and throat from ear to ear. The nine-year-old girl suffered similar marks. Both the twelve-year-old boy and his nine-year-old sister told police they thought their mother was going to kill them, along with their 6-month-old half-sibling.

Upon police's arrival, Carmenate was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.