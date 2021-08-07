Hidden Cameras Found in Martial Arts Studio Bathroom, Owner Arrested

The owner of a martial arts studio in Pembroke Pines is behind bars after a student found hidden cameras inside the bathroom.

Police say the owner may have had those cameras up and recording inside the bathroom since March.

Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy is just a few blocks from the police department in Pembroke Pines. The studio has classes for kids and adults of all ages.

64 year-old Robert Franco is now charged with video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say a 17 year-old female student noticed two hidden camera’s inside the martial art’s studio bathroom. According to police, the student snapped a picture and then confronted Franco, who destroyed the cameras right after.

"So undoubtedly the video footage that was captured, the cameras were certainly positioned in such a fashion, that not only was the level of trust violated, but so too was their level or privacy for each and every victim," Pembroke Pines police Captain Adam Feiner said.

Police say the video they siezed from Franco had victims of all ages. The studio's website says they offer classes for young children and adults along with self-defense and Olympic training.

NBC 6 stopped by the Pines Boulevard studio, but the doors were locked.

"A wide variety of victims being exposed at a time that’s most sensitive to the victims," Feiner said. "They were unclothed, they were unassuming and they were behind closed doors in a restroom, either using the bathroom or perhaps changing their clothes."

Police are combing through the video that Franco destroyed. They are all checking his phone and computer. The police believe they will find much more content and likely more hidden cameras inside the academy.

Police want anyone who has been there or if they have kids who go there to call them.

Police did say that more charges are likely coming.

They say Franco took over in March and they believe that's when the cameras went up.