High carbon monoxide levels again at Weston school where workers got sick

High Carbon monoxide levels led to the evacuation Monday of the cafeteria at a Weston high school where multiple workers became sick on Friday and had to be hospitalized.

In a message to parents and students, the principal of Cypress Bay High School said the high carbon monoxide levels were detected during ongoing monitoring of the building.

The cafeteria was evacuated as a precautionary measure, Dr. Kassandra Fried said in the message.

"I am pleased to inform you that the source has been identified and is being resolved. Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to monitor the building closely to ensure that all areas remain safe," Fried's message read. "Please rest assured that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure environment for everyone."

Fried said the school would not be serving hot food on Monday and will have alternative indoor dining areas.

The cafeteria had been evacuated Friday morning after workers reported experiencing lightheadedness and nausea, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said five people were taken to Cleveland Clinic, including four cafeteria workers and one firefighter after they were exposed to carbon monoxide.

Students were given an early dismissal at the school around noon.