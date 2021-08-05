High Demand as New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Broward

Demand was high as a new COVID-19 testing site opened in Broward County Thursday in response to the surge of new cases in South Florida.

The site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines opened at 8 a.m. Thursday with no appointment required.

The drive-thru tests are available for both vaccinated and unvaccinated, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Some who were at the site first thing Thursday said they tried to avoid the lines by making an appointment at a pharmacy, but said there were no appointments available for days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I checked online and every place I saw said 'no spot available,' so I came here," Donnie Vaughn said. "The first opening would be like Saturday."

In addition to testing, C.B. Smith Park offers vaccinations. There's a setup to get a Pfizer shot around the corner from the testing area with the same hours.