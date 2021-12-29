High Pressure Brings Near Record Highs to South Florida to End 2021

A lot of dry air continues in place. We're going to be rain-free into the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day festivities.

We are currently under the influence of high pressure blocking off the progress of any new cold fronts, and that will be the case through the weekend.

By Monday, we should get a new front. Finally, a front that cools down because temperatures are going to be trending hotter. A high of 84 degrees on your Thursday means a near record high temperature for our area, with plenty of sun after some morning fog.

Again, no rain in the forecast through Saturday. A 10 percent chance on Sunday as that front approaches. Still, with hot temperatures into the mid-80s and then the front moves through and temperatures cool down by a good ten or eleven degrees as we head into the first full week of the new year.