High School Assistant Principal Arrested for Alleged Stalking of His Child’s Mother

Robert Herzog, who works at Cooper City High School, was released on bond but must wear and ankle monitor.

A high school assistant principal is in trouble with the law after he allegedly stalked the mother of his child.

Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies arrested 36-year-old Robert Herzog on Tuesday and charged the Coral Springs resident with violating a restraining order.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Monica Mason filed the order earlier this month and alleged months of harassment that included calls, texts and even keying her car.

Herzog, who works at Cooper City High School, was released on bond but must wear and ankle monitor and stay away from Mason. District officials say they are aware of the arrest but do not plan to investigate at this time.

Herzog spent time as a teacher for special needs students at J.P Taravella High School before being promoted to his current position in 2015.

