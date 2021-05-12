High School Football Coach Accused of Having Romantic Relationship With Teen Student

The football coach of Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School was arrested and accused of having a romantic relationship with a 17-year-old student, police said.

Edward Malachi Williams, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with offenses against students by authority figures, according to an arrest report.

The student told detectives that she and Williams were waiting until she turned 18 to be together publicly as a couple, the report stated.

She also told detectives that they never had sex and were also waiting until she was of legal age to do so, but they did kiss, held hands and "are in love," police said.

Police also saw text messages from Williams to the student, one of which that said, "I'm so heartbroken on how everything has turned out, I never thought this would happen, one day is singing and having fun, to the next day of everything over, can you call me for a second, I'm literally sitting here at our spot."

Williams, who is also a pastor and youth mentor, remains booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond, online records show. Attorney information was not available.

Williams worked at Miami-Dade County Schools from 1999 until 2017. He returned last June and has no prior disciplinary history, the district said.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed to learn of this allegation," the district said in a statement. "As soon as the anonymous tip surfaced on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation and an arrest was made. The individual’s employment with M-DCPS has been terminated, and he will be prevented from seeking future work with this District. M-DCPS will continue to act swiftly against any individual who compromises our efforts to safeguard the wellbeing of our students."