High School Football Player, 17, Killed in SW Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run

A teen who was out jogging when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday in southwest Miami-Dade was identified as a 17-year-old high school football player.

Justin Rivera, who played football at Miami Southridge Senior High School, died at the scene at around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue.

Maria K. Rodriguez, 23, was arrested late Friday and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to Miami-Dade police, Rodriguez is accused of driving onto the sidewalk, striking the victim, and then driving away from the scene without helping or calling 911.

The investigation led detectives to Rodriguez's home, just 10 minutes away from the scene of the crash. There, they found her white Volkswagen covered with a tarp, and the vehicle had damage consistent with a hit-and-run.

Rodriguez was taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters, where she confessed to the crime. She was later arrested and transported to TGK Correctional Center, police said. Attorney information was not available.

Loved ones will hold a celebration of life service for Rivera on Saturday.

