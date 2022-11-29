Miami-Dade County

North Miami High School Football Star Killed in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Police haven't released the victim's identity but North Miami High School's football coach confirmed the victim was one of his players, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, a junior.

By Kim Wynne and NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were investigating after a high school football star was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and died at the scene.

Police haven't released his identity but North Miami High School's football coach confirmed the victim was one of his players, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, a junior quarterback.

Head coach Gerald Cox fought back tears as he remembered Stevenson, who he said was heading to college.

"He was a charismatic individual that led a team to the playoffs, led the team to a district championship. Good grades, did everything his momma asked him to do," Cox said. "He was a typical football kid in South Florida who was trying to do what he had to do and make something of himself."

Police set up a perimeter and said several other young people were seen running from the scene after the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

