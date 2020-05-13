Broward

High School Seniors Use Collected Money to Donate Food During Pandemic

Seniors from American Heritage School got a chance to donate food purchased with money raised for their annual senior breakfast to over 400 families Wednesday

By Julia Bagg

For the class of 2020, their senior year did not end as they expected. But, for the seniors at American Heritage School in Plantation, the coronavirus pandemic did give them a chance to do one last good deed together.

Seniors got a chance to donate food purchased with money raised for their annual senior breakfast to over 400 families Wednesday in an event held at Central Park.

“It breaks my heart to see that this is what we have to do, but I’m happy to help my community,” said senior Megan Lewis. “All our senior activities...are gone. But, I’m happy that this is what we can do instead.”

The group used the nearly $3,500 raised to support food giveaways intended to help families in their area, planning on doing more events.

“All of them decided that they would better want to help families in need,” said Parent Teacher Organization president Gina Strauss.

Cars came through and got a chance to stock up on items like canned goods, rice, fresh produce and pantry items while volunteers let them know their needs are not forgotten.

“Our goal has always been to help people in need, and that’s why we’re here today,” said Patrick McCarthy from Helping Hands Food Drives, who helped the seniors hold the event.

BrowardcoronavirusAmerican Heritage School
