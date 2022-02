A high school teacher in Sunrise was arrested Monday on charges that he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

37-year-old Rafael Guzman was arrested and faces one count of engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Guzman is a teacher at Piper High School. Police have not released details on the incident that led to the teacher being taken into custody.