High-Speed Crash Left Hallandale Man Critically Hurt, Hollywood Driver Facing 10 Charges: BSO

One driver is recovering from serious injuries while another is in jail facing 10 charges following a high-speed collision in West Park, court records show.

Clayan Renaldo Millwood, 35, was driving 72 MPH in a 35 MPH zone about 5 a.m. June 6, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

His 2009 Acura MDX ran a red light in the 2900 block of westbound Hallandale Beach Boulevard just west of Interstate 95 and T-boned a 2006 BMW 325i, critically injuring 49-year-old driver Gerald Fortere, the report stated.

Millwood had a woman and his unrestrained 3-year-old daughter in the SUV. All three were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with minor injuries. Fortere was taken to the same hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Investigators said they found cannabis in the SUV and discovered Millwood was driving with a suspended license and an old license plate that did not match the Acura.

Surveillance video from the Elegant Beauty Superstore showed the Acura speeding by before impact.

During questioning, detectives said Millwood admitted to speeding, running a red light, having a suspended license, no car insurance, fake tag, and failing to put his child in a car seat.

Millwood was arrested Sept. 24 on charges that include reckless driving causing serious injury, child abuse, cannabis possession and several traffic infractions.

He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000, records show.