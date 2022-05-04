Driver in Custody After High-Speed Police Pursuit in Miami-Dade, Broward

A driver was taken into custody after a high-speed police pursuit that started in Miami-Dade and went into Broward Wednesday morning.

Footage showed a black BMW sedan fleeing at high speeds through neighborhoods in northwest Miami-Dade before the driver entered Broward.

Eventually the driver stopped the car in a Miramar neighborhood and was surrounded by police officers, who took him into custody.

It was unknown why the pursuit began.

