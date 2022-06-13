High Temps, Lower Rain Chances Across South Florida This Work Week

If you're looking for some rain relief from the high temperatures across South Florida, this week won't have much of what you are looking for.

We are locked into a new weather pattern, but this time it's cranking out warm numbers and low rain chances even with sky high humidity. Rain chances will top out around 30% Monday and Tuesday, with the best chances through early afternoon.

By late afternoon, these storms should be west of us.

A new round of Saharan dust and haze may push through Wednesday and we drop the rain chances a touch to about 20%. We keep very low rain chances in the forecast through Friday.

A few more storms are possible this weekend. Highs stay trapped in the low 90s all the way through.