High Temps, Lower Rain Chances Tuesday Across South Florida

If you're looking for some rain relief from the recent high temperatures across South Florida, you may be waiting for a few more days.

We are looking at a rain free start to Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. A few storms will develop after lunch, just inland from the coast. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

High pressure will build in and drop our rain chances further Wednesday and Thursday and we will also say hello to highs in the 90s. Feels like temperatures will be way up there, likely above 100 degrees.

Our roller coaster continues with higher rain chances Friday and maybe early Saturday followed by lower chances again later Saturday and into early next week. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.