High Temps, Spotty Showers Help Ring in New Year Across South Florida

The calendar may now say 2021, but South Florida will still feel like last year with temperatures higher than normal and spotty showers in the forecast for January 1st.

The start to 2021 means highs in the low 80s Friday with some humidity and a spotty shower. The breeze will also be with us to start the new year.

A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory are still in effect.

The first weekend of the year will be a warm one with highs still parked in the low 80s. However, a front will barrel through late this weekend, bringing the first shot of lower humidity for 2021 early next week.

Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-70s with lows returning to the 50s.