Higher Rain Chances to Start Work Week Across South Florida

Parts of South Florida will need to pack the umbrella to start the work week with rain chances increasing across the area.

Look for patchy dense fog early Monday mostly inland from the immediate coast. It'll be warm with just an isolated shower as highs climb to around 80 degrees. Look for a slightly higher chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday as a disturbance slides closer to South Florida.

This disturbance will energize an old front laying across our backyard. This is just a fancy way of saying expect a few more showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our front will finally get a little momentum and push south of us for the middle and later part of the week. Expect brighter skies Thursday and Friday with slightly cooler numbers too. Morning temperatures will be around 60 with highs in the mid-70s.

Look for similar weather into the weekend with just an isolated shower or two Sunday along with slightly warmer numbers.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.