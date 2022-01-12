Higher Rain Chances Wednesday Across Area Ahead of Next Front

After a Tuesday where parts of South Florida saw plenty of rain and some flooding, the area will again be dealing with some major rainfall ahead of the arrival of the area's next cold front.

Look for yet another day of scattered showers and breezy conditions Wednesday with highs only topping out in the mid-70s. The high risk of rip currents and small craft advisory continues.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Winds should calm down a bit by this evening.

A strong front will move through on Thursday, bringing a slight risk of a shower but more notably a big cool down. We will see morning temperatures in the mid-50s both Friday and Saturday morning, possibly the coolest of the season.

55 degrees is the magic number in Miami. The afternoons will be great with highs pushing into the mid-70s with very low humidity and high sunshine.

Yet another front pushes in late this weekend. After a round of scattered showers Sunday, even colder air slams across our region. Lows will likely dip below that magic number of 55, making this the coolest air since last February.