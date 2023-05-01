‘Highly Intoxicated' Suspect Caught After Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Little Havana: Police

A "highly intoxicated" suspect was arrested after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint early Sunday in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, police said.

The crime happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Southwest 3rd Street.

According to an arrest report, the victim had parked her car at her home and was walking to her mailbox when she was approached from behind by three males.

One of the three pointed a handgun at the woman and ordered her to sit on the ground, the report said.

The trio took her wedding ring, iPhone 13, Apple Watch, backpack and the keys to her Honda Passport, then fled the scene in the vehicle, the report said.

The victim was able to call police from her boyfriend's phone and gave police the location of her car from her phone's GPS, the report said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex off Northwest 71st Street where they found the car and spotted the three suspects jumping a fence, the report said.

Two suspects were able to flee on foot but a third, 21-year-old Rosniel Ricardo Orfilia, was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rosniel Ricardo Orfilia

Orfilia was wearing the same clothes one of the suspects was wearing in surveillance footgae of the carjacking, and was identified by the victim as one of the suspects who robbed her, the report said.

After Orfilia was taken into custody, he was "highly intoxicated" and a police interview couldn't be conducted, the report said.

He was charged with armed robbery-carjacking and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Information about the other two suspects was unknown.